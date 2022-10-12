Exclusive

Inside Cardi B's Cabaret-Themed 30th Birthday Party

Cardi B was celebrated by husband Offset and a slew of celeb guests at an extravagant cabaret-themed party for her 30th birthday. Read on for exclusive details about the star-studded bash.

So this is how Cardi B likes it!

On Oct. 11, the "I Like It" rapper rang in her 30th birthday with a cabaret-themed party held at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. In true Cardi fashion, the Grammy winner was dressed on-theme, sporting a crimson-colored corset with a large feathered headpiece and train, which, of course, coordinated with husband Offset's red-and-white outfit.

The bash was dripping with extravagance, boasting a star-studded guest list—which included Jamie Foxx, Tiffany Haddish and Tyga—as well as performances from burlesque entertainers and fire dancers leading up to Cardi's grand entrance, a party insider exclusively told E! News.

"She and Offset arrived together and looked very happy," the eyewitness said. "She was definitely there to party and was having a great time."

And, at one point, according to the insider, Cardi jumped on stage and asked the crowd, "'Y'all got shots? I want to see you with drinks!'" 

To celebrate, the birthday girl indulged in Whipshots—her brand of vodka-infused whipped cream—and was seen pouring Hennessy into guests' mouths throughout the night, noted the eyewitness. Partygoers also sipped on Vitamin Water as Offset and Chance the Rapper took the stage for a surprise show.

As for gifts? Offset told E! News ahead of the party that it's become harder than ever finding the perfect birthday present for his wife.

"These are the hard times," he shared last month. "First off, she has everything. Second off, she doesn't want anything. Third off, I'm gonna get her something because she deserves it. It's getting harder and harder."

Offset—who shares daughter Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 13 months, with Cardi—added that he's now "trying to move her towards gifts" that are also investments in their family's future. "That's why I bought her a home last year," he explained. "Made a lot of money from the houses we've got now, and it's like, I'm trying to stay at that angle."

Keep scrolling to see all the festivities from Cardi's birthday bash.

BACKGRID
Offset & Cardi B
PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com
Chlöe Bailey & Halle Bailey
BACKGRID
Jamie Foxx
BACKGRID
Tiffany Haddish
BACKGRID
Chance the Rapper
BACKGRID
Karrueche Tran
PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com
YG
BACKGRID
Hennessy Carolina
BACKGRID
Alexander Edwards & Tyga

