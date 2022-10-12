Emily Ratajkowski Confirms Her Relationship Status Amid Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

Watch : Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard SPLIT

Emily Ratajkowski is enjoying her freedom.

The My Body author—who filed for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last month—confirmed her relationship status while dismissing a question about her alleged romance with Brad Pitt.

"One of the things I write about in the last essay of the book is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go," the 31-year-old told Variety in an interview published Oct. 12. "I'm newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived."

While Emily—who shares son Sylvester, 19 months, with her estranged husband—has opted not to give more details about her dating life, a source told E! News last month that she and Brad, 58, have been casually hanging out.