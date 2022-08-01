Neil Patrick Harris Reveals Surprising Fun Fact About His Gone Girl Sex Scene

Watch : Neil Patrick Harris Says "Uncoupled" Made Him Love Husband More

It turns out Amy Dunne wasn't the only thing missing in Gone Girl—the set was without an intimacy coordinator.

Neil Patrick Harris, who played the ex-boyfriend of Rosamund Pike's character in the 2014 movie, said he and his co-star were left to their own devices when asked to choreograph a major sex scene.

"They said, like, ‘Go rehearse that and present it to us.' Rosamund Pike and I just rehearsed how we wanted to have the sex scene happen," Harris revealed to ELLE August 1. "We had to go find [director] David Fincher, who was in another room, and he came back in and sat there while we showed him. He was like, ‘Yeah, that will work.' But that was different times."

Different times, indeed!

On NPH's new Netflix series Uncoupled, he plays Michael Lawson, a New York City real estate agent who gets dumped by his partner of 17 years. Lawson is forced to re-enter the dating pool, which means the show, naturally, involves a lot of sex. This time, an intimacy coordinator was a constant presence on set.