Real Housewives' Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are no longer #chill.
Two years after tying the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and the Los Angeles-based broadcaster have called it quits.
"While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways," the pair said in a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight. "We are grateful that we remain good friends, and will always cherish the many memories we've shared together as husband and wife."
They continued, "Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters."
News of their split comes on the heels of what would have been the pair's second wedding anniversary. The two tied the knot on Oct. 10, 2020, as seen on RHOA season 13, which came a little more than a year after their intimate engagement.
After the two celebrated their nuptials, Cynthia opened up about the most touching moment she recalled from their ceremony.
"He came with the most beautiful vows that he wrote," she said during a November 2020 episode of E! News' Daily Pop. "I pretty much just wrote down a couple of bullet points and just winged it. But I came from just such an honest place. It just ended up working out perfectly and I think for a lot of our guests that was their favorite moment as well."
A year later, the Bravolebrity announced she would be putting her peach down after 11 seasons on RHOA, but assured fans that her husband—whose job has placed him on the West Coast—had nothing to do with her decision.
"Listen, let me correct the streets," Cynthia shared on Daily Pop in October 2021. "Mike has always been super supportive of me, for sure. At the end of the day, he wants me to do what is going to be best for me and what's happy for me."
It was simply time for a new chapter in her life. "The reality of the situation is, I'm tired," she added. "I want to do something else. There's so many other things I can do."
However, just three months later, Mike hinted that the couple hit a rough patch right around that time, which was also when they also celebrated their one-year anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, the two enjoyed a pretty chill weekend, but it wasn't exactly peaches and cream.
"I'll say because we are also very transparent," Mike said during a January 2022 episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast. "Yeah, we argue and I'm going to tell you right now that Sunday was great [but] that Monday, I was like, ‘We might not make it to year two.'" Adding that "something happened," between the two, he continued, "It was nothing malicious. It was just a misunderstanding. A lot of times it's just communication."
That said, the TV personality noted that they were able to get back into their groove at the time, sharing, "But we enjoyed each other. We quickly got over it."