Cynthia Bailey Reveals the Real Reason She Left The Real Housewives of Atlanta

This peach princess is ready to rest.
After announcing her departure from The Real Housewives of Atlanta earlier this week on Sept. 27, fan favorite Cynthia Bailey exclusively revealed the real reason why she's stepping away from the hit Bravo franchise.
"It's been an incredible journey and I have to be honest you guys, I'm happy but I'm also sad at the same time," Cynthia opened up during E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, Oct. 1. "It's almost like 'what in the world, how did I do this for 11 years?' When I look back, even looking at the intro, I want to go back and watch all the seasons with me on it. Because when you live it, when you're a part of it, it's actually very difficult show to watch sometimes. It's a hard show to do. I feel like I did it, I did it my way and I made it out alive, with a brand and a whole husband."
For Cynthia, the decision was well though-out for a while. "It was time, it was honestly time," the supermodel continued. "I had been thinking about it for a while, just the whole transition. I knew it wasn't going to last forever. I knew I didn't want to do it forever."
She added, "Ten years is a good run, but that said, with me just thinking about it, then the whole thing happened with us going on hiatus so it gave me more time to think about it and then I got really used to not going back."
And, according to Cynthia, the network offered her a "friend contract" to return for season 14.
"Ironically, I actually introduced the friend contract on the show, but that's neither here nor there," she dished. "And I thought, 'You know what? That may be a perfect way for me to transition. I don't have to commit completely fully to being a Housewife, and I can be a friend and kind of phase myself off the show.' And then I decided, you know what, cut the cord."
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star also shut down rumors that her Los Angeles-based husband Mike Hill had a hand in her leaving RHOA.
"Listen, let me correct the streets," Cynthia clapped back. "Mike has always been super supportive of me, for sure. At the end of the day, he wants me to do what is going to be best for me and what's happy for me."
Cynthia candidly explained, "The reality of the situation is, I'm tired. I want to do something else. There's so many other things I can do."
She also hinted that she will "absolutely be on television," just not RHOA. So, could another Bravo SoCal franchise be on the horizon, maybe even becoming a new cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?
"Not right now," Cynthia teased. "I need a year. I need a break. I need a drama break, I do. I just need a minute. I'm not saying never ever ever."
And, Cynthia knows RHOA will be just fine without her, despite Porsha Williams' exit as well.
"I think that every show has to evolve, and I don't think that any one person or any two people make the show," Cynthia concluded. "I'm rooting for them. Bravo is great about bringing people back every now and then."
