Cynthia Bailey Reveals the Real Reason She Left The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WCRF

She added, "Ten years is a good run, but that said, with me just thinking about it, then the whole thing happened with us going on hiatus so it gave me more time to think about it and then I got really used to not going back."

And, according to Cynthia, the network offered her a "friend contract" to return for season 14.

"Ironically, I actually introduced the friend contract on the show, but that's neither here nor there," she dished. "And I thought, 'You know what? That may be a perfect way for me to transition. I don't have to commit completely fully to being a Housewife, and I can be a friend and kind of phase myself off the show.' And then I decided, you know what, cut the cord."

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star also shut down rumors that her Los Angeles-based husband Mike Hill had a hand in her leaving RHOA.

"Listen, let me correct the streets," Cynthia clapped back. "Mike has always been super supportive of me, for sure. At the end of the day, he wants me to do what is going to be best for me and what's happy for me."