AnnaLynne McCord Details Her Life One Year After Sharing Identity Disorder Diagnosis

Watch : AnnaLynne McCord Reveals Dissociative Identity Disorder Diagnosis

More than a year after sharing her dissociative identity disorder diagnosis, AnnaLynne McCord is feeling hopeful.

"I never believed, not for a moment in my life, that kids who grew up like me could have lives like mine," the 90210 alum recently told People. "I'm talking about the life I've had in the last 24 months where I wake up even in a difficult time in our world, grateful that I'm alive, not wanting to end my life."

The biggest change that the Scorned star has experienced since sharing her DID diagnosis is being able to "not having shame and saying, 'Look, this is me,' and I'm just one of many."

And though she noted many with DID go through life either misdiagnosed or undiagnosed, she wants everyone to know they are not alone.

"I want them to see my face and know there's someone in your corner energetically," the 35-year-old shared. "If I don't know you personally, I am cheering you on, and there is a pathway home and you can find it."