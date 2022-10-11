Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Debuts Her Baby Bump: See Her Precious Pic With Tom Pelphrey

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Says BF Tom Pelphrey "Saved Me in All the Ways"

Kaley Cuoco's baby bump pictures are out of this universe.

The Big Bang Theory alum showed off her baby bump on social media for the first time while announcing she is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey.

In a polaroid photo taken at home, Kaley is wearing casual sweatpants and a bra top with a visible baby bump, while Tom hugs her from behind with his hand on her hips.

Other celebratory photos show the couple splitting a confetti cake and revealing their baby girl's sex with giant grins on their faces, Tom holding a tiny onesie that reads "I love my Daddy" and the pair sharing a kiss with matching "papa bear" and "mama bear" mugs in hand.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," The actress captioned her Oct. 11 Instagram post. "beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart] you @tommypelphrey !!!"