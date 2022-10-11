Shangela Calls Out Alfonso Ribeiro for Getting Her Name Wrong on Dancing With the Stars

Shangela traded in "Halleloo" for "How dare you?"
On the Oct. 10 episode of Dancing With the Stars, the Drag Race icon and her partner Gleb Savchenko danced The Charleston to "Dig a Little Deeper" from The Princess and the Frog—but it was Shangela's interaction with co-host Alfonso Ribeiro afterwards that really had tongues wagging.
Before receiving their scores, Shangela asked Alfonso, "The real question is: Did you learn my name?"
A clearly-flummoxed Alfonso stumbled over his words before responding, "OK, you got me before I got to you."
Alfonso managed to re-group and offer up an explanation for his numerous slip-ups throughout the season.
"The last couple of weeks, I did actually say your name a couple of times wrong," Alfonso admitted. "I did say Angela, which is my wife's name, so it was a term of endearment."
Indeed, Alfonso has been married to wife Angela Unkrich since 2012.
Despite calling him out, Shangela insisted there were no hard feelings—but she still couldn't help but get in one last wise crack.
"You know I love you, baby," Shangela told Alfonso. "I've loved you, baby, and you're my Alfondo."
If Alfonso needed a shoulder to cry on, he wouldn't have had to look further than Dancing With the Stars co-host Tyra Banks, who also made a name flub of her own.
After Tyra called contestant Charli D'Amelio's boyfriend Landon Barker "Logan" on the Oct. 3 episode, she attempted to rectify things.
It didn't go very well.
"I called your boyfriend Landon Barker and his name is Logan," Tyra began. "OK, I just said it backwards again. What is wrong with me with this? Why can't I get this right? They said it in my ear last week. I got it wrong. Now that I'm reading it and I'm getting it wrong. Hello, Landon, I am so sorry. Your woman did so well tonight."
Tyra was correct about that, as Charli and partner Mark Ballas tied for the top spot on the leaderboard for the third consecutive week.
Watch the remaining celebrity contestants and their partners take to the floor—and see if Alfonso and Tyra get their names right!—when Dancing With the Stars streams live Mondays at 8 p.m. on Disney+.