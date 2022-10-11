Save $20 on the Beats x Kim Kardashian Earbuds During Amazon's October Prime Day 2022

If you need some additional insights before you shop, check out these rave reviews from happy shoppers.

Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian– True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds Reviews

A shopper said, "I've never owned Beats before, but I'm really happy I made this purchase. I've been through three pairs of AirPod Pro's, and my issue with them has always been that the sound would either fade, or a pod would blow out. I love doing a lot of cardio and I would have an issue with them always falling out too because of the activity, but these ones aren't going ANYWHERE. The material they're made out of is actually really smooth and comfortable to keep in as well. The sound is amazing and the noise cancellation works perfectly."

Another declared, "I love these earbuds! These are my first wireless earbuds and for someone that has weird shaped ears these are absolutely perfect for me! They are so comfortable and don't dig and actually stay inside my ear! It Sounds so good and it's so easy to use. I love the color because I am a brown girl and they never make any neutral colors for electronic stuff. Good job Kim…these are amazing! I'm Buying two more pairs for both of my sons! Thanks for thinking of the people that just want neutral colors versus the regular black white and gray. Absolutely worth the price!"

Someone else explained, "I have gone through many ear buds since Covid. Kim's ear buds are the absolute BEST earbuds I have ever used. I have tried MANY different ones and these blow them all away. I love the Kardashians and I am thrilled that I decided to try and get one more pair that I may like. BOOM these are it! Love them, love the quality, love the gorgeous color selection. Kardashians add to everything they touch."

An Amazon customer shared, "I was so excited when I saw that Kim was designing Beats headphones because I knew they would be quality. I love my headphones so much and they are perfect for my small ears. I've had the AirPod pros for a while but they always fall out. These stay in my ears so perfectly. They have a small hook that keeps them in. Sound is great, they have noise cancellation and spatial audio, plus they look really nice. Kim is the best!!!"

"These are a great purchase. I personally used AirPod Pros prior to these and they would always fall out of my ears. The colors of these are discreet, the sound quality is great, and they don't fall out thanks to the little hook at the top," a shopper wrote.

If you're looking for more celeb-inspired Amazon shopping, Lala Kent shared her must-have fashion picks.