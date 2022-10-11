See Every Magical Look From Dancing With the Stars Disney+ Night

Watch : What the Move to Disney+ Means for Dancing with the Stars

Perfect scores in the looks department across the board.



Dancing With the Stars kicked off (or should we say quickstepped) their way onto our TV screens for Disney+ night on Oct. 10—and the looks were ones for the books. From The Simpsons to Hamilton, the 13 remaining couples brought their A-game when it came to stepping out in their Disney+-inspired characters.



For some of the night's stars, their look and routine proved to be a full circle moment in more ways than one. Joseph Baena and his partner Daniella Karagach channeled the Disney classic, Hercules. As for the personal connection? Well, Joseph's dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, landed in his first leading role for the 1970 comedic film, Hercules in New York.



Another look that we're sure everyone will be buzzing about for weeks to come? Charli D' Amelio and Mark Ballas wowed the crowd with their transformations as Marge and Homer Simpson from The Simpsons. (Although we're sure Homer may not be able to perform a jazz routine quite the same).