Bella Hadid Celebrates 26th Birthday in Sexy Leather and Lace Look

Watch : Bella Hadid Has Dress SPRAY-PAINTED on During Runway Show

This birthday girl is going full-on biker babe.

Bella Hadid celebrated her 26th birthday in style with an intimate dinner party at Italian restaurant Lucali in New York City.

For her big night on Oct. 9, the supermodel rocked a dark sultry look which included an oversized leather motorcycle jacket featuring checkered racing stripes over a sheer lacy black dress and chained thong. She completed the bad girl vibe with strappy sandals and Y2k-inspired tinted frameless glasses.

Bella was joined by her boyfriend Marc Kalman and Gigi Hadid, who later took to Instagram to pay tribute to her younger sister.

"I love every moment [ & feel so lucky for the in-betweens ] with u," Gigi captioned the Oct. 10 post which included a series of stylish snaps of the duo. "HAPPIEST DAY, MONTH, YEAR to my sweetie pie supernova sister. I love you so much and I am so proud of you."