Bella Hadid Celebrates 26th Birthday in Sexy Leather and Lace Look

This birthday girl is going full-on biker babe.
Bella Hadid celebrated her 26th birthday in style with an intimate dinner party at Italian restaurant Lucali in New York City.
For her big night on Oct. 9, the supermodel rocked a dark sultry look which included an oversized leather motorcycle jacket featuring checkered racing stripes over a sheer lacy black dress and chained thong. She completed the bad girl vibe with strappy sandals and Y2k-inspired tinted frameless glasses.
Bella was joined by her boyfriend Marc Kalman and Gigi Hadid, who later took to Instagram to pay tribute to her younger sister.
"I love every moment [ & feel so lucky for the in-betweens ] with u," Gigi captioned the Oct. 10 post which included a series of stylish snaps of the duo. "HAPPIEST DAY, MONTH, YEAR to my sweetie pie supernova sister. I love you so much and I am so proud of you."
The models' mom Yolanda Hadid also chimed in, commenting, "beautifully said Gigi. Love you both so much."
Before her dinner party, Bella showcased her killer street-style that afternoon in Tribeca wearing a dark denim midi-dress over black pants and styled with a layered Chanel necklace and black ballet flats.
Bella's birthday comes hot-on-the-heels of a whirlwind month of fashion weeks—spanning from New York, to London, Milan and Paris—where the sisters walked the runways for the industry's biggest label, including Tom Ford, Versace, Isabel Marant, Victoria Beckham, Stella McCartney and more.
However, it was Bella who was at the center of the most buzzed-about moment of Paris Fashion Week. At the Coperni fashion show on Sept. 30, the Ramy star stepped on to the catwalk nearly naked and was sprayed with a white layer of latex on stage. The material slowly transformed into a mid-length dress with a high-rise slit, which Bella then fiercely strutted down the runway.
After the jaw-dropping moment went viral on TikTok and earned praise from the likes of Venus Williams, Lizzo and Normani, Bella took to Instagram to express her humility and gratitude.
"There is no singular person more important than the next," she wrote along with a photo of her on the runway. "Only together can we make magic …. Thank you for all of the love …. I am still speechless."