Bella Hadid Sizzles in Sexy See-Through Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid is at it again with yet another unforgettable look during Paris Fashion Week.
The supermodel stole the show at the Stella McCartney spring/summer 2023 presentation on Oct. 3, traipsing down the runway in a sexy bedazzled catsuit that displayed her nipples with its nude, see-through material.
The 25-year-old's slightly bleached eyebrows, which were extremely thinned out and a major call-back to the '90s style, added an extra edge to her risqué look.
Of course, this wasn't the only catwalk Bella modeled for on Oct. 3.
She made jaws drop at the Thome Brown show, where she rocked a preppy-meets-punk look that included a mini pleated miniskirt paired with a ruffled bodysuit (complete with an Elizabethan collar) and larger-than-life hair spikes.
While Bella's latest ensembles were nothing short of spectacular, there's no denying she won PFW during her appearance at the Coperni runway on Sept. 30.
For the show, which will most certainly be included in fashion history books, Bella bared her body as three technicians spray-painted a white layer of latex onto her skin. Like a magic trick, onlookers then witnessed a dreamy off-shoulder dress with a thigh-high split appear on the star.
Once the design was finished, Bella seductively sashayed down the runway and showed off the work of art.
But don't just take our word for it, see all of her daring style moments at Paris Fashion Week below.