NeNe Leakes Speaks Out After 23-Year-Old Son Brentt Suffers "Very Scary" Stroke

NeNe Leakes is thanking supporters after her youngest son's major health scare.

On Oct. 10, TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge of the situation, reported that Brentt Leakes was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack and stroke. Shortly after the news emerged, NeNe addressed her 23-year-old son's health in a video message to fans, noting it's not how they wanted the story to come out.

"We wanted to be able to talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place," the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum began her Oct. 10 Instagram Story video. "So, here I am, because I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that's not correct."

"Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke," she continued. "He's only 23, so he's really young for something like that to happen to him."

NeNe, who is also mom to 32-year-old son Bryson, went on to note that doctors wondered if drugs or an infection led to Brentt's condition. However, as she made clear, "Brentt doesn't drink or do drugs. And obviously they've tested him for all of those things. They also tested him for HIV. They were thinking that maybe he had caught COVID and he didn't know that he had COVID."