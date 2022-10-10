George Clooney Reacts to Julia Roberts Calling Their Kissing Scene "Ridiculous"

Julia Roberts is spilling the tea on her best friend's
wedding kiss.
The actress, 54, recently revealed what it was like for her to share an on-screen smooch with BFF George Clooney for their new movie Ticket to Paradise.
"It's kind of ridiculous," she told Hoda Kotb on the Oct. 10 episode of Today. "It is like kissing your best friend."
However, the Gravity actor didn't seem to appreciate her kissing critique. "Well thanks for that," Clooney, 61, joked. "You know that I'm a two-time Sexiest Man Alive."
Still, Roberts couldn't get over the awkwardness of kissing her longtime pal—even though she tried. "You go, 'Wait, my best friend is George Clooney. Maybe I better tune in a little bit,'" she explained. "But then you just can't."
In Ticket to Paradise, the Oscar winners play exes who reunite for their daughter's wedding and work together to try to stop her from getting married, fearing she'll end up in the same place they did. Unlike their characters, Roberts and Clooney have never been romantically involved. However, they do go way back. They first worked together in their 2001 movie Ocean's Eleven, reuniting for its 2004 sequel Ocean's Twelve. The A-listers also starred alongside one another in films like Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and Money Monster.
In real life, Roberts is married to cinematographer Daniel Moder and they have three children together: twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 17, and son Henry, 15. As for Clooney, he's married to barrister Amal Clooney, and they share twins Alexander and Ella, 5, with Roberts telling Today they call her "Auntie Juju."
In addition to joking about their friendship, Roberts and Clooney reflected on becoming parents later in life.
"The truth is, no matter how old we are—George being the oldest of us—they have chosen us in this moment to be their stewards and their shepherds in this life experience," Roberts told Today about their respective families. "I met Danny when I was ready. You met Amal when you were ready. And then we call these children into our lives when we're ready to best partner with them."
Ticket to Paradise hits theaters Oct. 21.
(E!, NBC and Universal Pictures are all part of the NBCUniversal family).