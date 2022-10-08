Would Mike Myers Do Another Austin Powers Movie? He Says...

Watch : Does Mike Myers Want an "Austin Powers 4" Movie?

Maybe, baby, maybe.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Mike Myers weighed in on the possibility of reprising his iconic role of Austin Powers on the big screen. In the Oct. 7 interview, host Jimmy Fallon asked the actor if he would ever be up for playing the groovy British secret agent, prompting the audience to break into cheers.

"I don't have anything to announce," Myers slyly responded. "I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or nonexistence of such a project.

He did, however, as Dr. Evil would say, throw fans "a frickin' bone."

"Yeah, I would love to do it, of course," the actor said. "It's fun."

Myers, 59, previously hinted at plans for a fourth film, telling E! News in 2018 he'd "love to do it."

"It's looking good, it's just tough, you know, it takes a long time to write the script, you want it to be fantastic," he shared in an exclusive interview. "I have three kids under the age of seven now, you know, [director] Jay [Roach] is just back to back making movies. But we've met and, I don't know, it's looking good, we'll see."