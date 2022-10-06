This Cleansing Oil With 10,100+ 5-Star Reviews Revived My Skin and It's the Easiest Way To Remove Makeup

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Washing your face doesn't have to feel like a chore. Turn that time into a luxurious, self-care experience that you look forward to. Putting in work to scrub your makeup off only to find more makeup on your wash cloth after you already washed your face is just annoying. Even so, it happens all the time. I don't want to spend an hour scrubbing my face clean and, of course, I don't want to irritate my super sensitive skin. That's why I'm so happy I found the DHC Deep Cleansing Oil. It's an effective product that's enjoyable to use.
I know what you're thinking: why would you want to put oil on your face? It is a game-changer for me, though. My skin used to be super oily with some stubborn blackheads. Using this on a regular basis followed by my cleanser has been an unbeatable combination. I switch up my cleansers from time to time depending on what's going on with my skin, but this oil is always step number one.
I use it as the first step of my skincare routine in the morning and at night. It's a great first step to get rid of makeup and sunscreen after a long day. In the morning my face can feel oily and sweaty from tossing around in my sleep. Starting out with this cleanser makes a major difference for me. I also discovered that it makes taking off a clay mask so much easier. I used to spend so much time scrubbing off a clay mask, leaving my skin red and irritated. With this cleansing oil, the clay comes off instantly, no scrubbing required.
I understand if you're skeptical about putting an oil on your face, even after reading my spiel. However, I'm not the only one who adores the DHC Deep Cleansing Oil. This product has 10,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 1,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil Reviews
A shopper said, "Can't believe I've gone so long without trying this face wash. It's amazing! I use it to remove my makeup as my first wash. It leaves my skin so soft and thoroughly removes all makeup too! Love this product!"
Another declared, "This is the absolute best face wash! It dissolves makeup including mascara and eyeliner but doesn't leave your face irritated. It is hydrating without being greasy. I put it on dry skin and it washes off immediately. I have been buying it for years, I love it so much!"
Someone else gushed, "It's magic. I have had only 2 pimples ever since I started using it, and I use to break out every week, because my pores were clogged. Not anymore!!! Not with this wonderful DHC Deep Cleansing Oil miracle product."
An Amazon customer reviewed, "Never realized there should be two steps in facial cleansing and this oil has been a miracle for makeup removal. Feels great and washes off with ease."
A shopper raved, "I have found my HOLY GRAIL of makeup removers and face cleansers! This has to be the best face cleanser/makeup removers I have ever used in my 42 years of existence."
"I have searched far and wide for a cleanser that will remove all makeup (I wear a full face most days), and leave my skin feeling clean but hydrated. This is the holy grail! I had used Dermalogica Pre-Cleanse Oil in the past, but the steep price tag was hard on my wallet. This works just as well for half the price. I like that I don't have to wet my face before applying the product and massaging it into my skin feels like a treat. When you wash it off it turns from oil to a creamy cleanser that washes off really well. If you are worried that an oil will leave an oily film on your face or break you out, don't be! The product totally washes off very easily and won't leave anything behind on your skin," a customer wrote.
