Hilary Swank Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

Hilary Swank will be having not one but two million dollar babies.



As the Oscar winner recently revealed, she and her husband of four years, Philip Schneider, are expecting twins.



"This is something I've been wanting for a long time—and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," she shared during the Oct. 5 episode of Good Morning America. "And not just of one, but of two...I can't believe it." As Hilary noted, her happy announcement is one for the books, adding, "It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."



Although the actress, 48, did not share details on when the couple's babies would arrive, she did hint that they were far enough along, "so I can share it."

Prior to her announcement, Hilary has opened up in the past about her outlook on family. In 2010, she told InStyle that she has thought about having kids "since a really young age," but wanted to wait until "the time is right."