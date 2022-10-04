Constance Wu Explains How On-Set Sexual Harassment Prompted Her Fresh Off the Boat Renewal Tweets

Watch : Constance Wu Says She Faced Sexual Harassment on Fresh Off the Boat

Constance Wu is explaining her past social media behavior.

After coming forward about the sexual harassment she faced from a senior producer on ABC's Fresh Off the Boat Sept. 23, the actress is now giving context to those 2019 tweets where she expressed disappointment at the show's renewal.

"All of the sexual harassment, the inappropriate touching, the telling me to wear short skirts and intimidation—that all only happened in the first two years of the show, when I was still very scared," she explained Oct. 3 on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "Once I felt a little bit of job security, then I started saying no to this producer, which infuriated him, but it was OK. So I thought, 'You know what? I handled it. I don't need to stain the reputation of this show or of this producer. I can just keep it inside.'"

But Wu couldn't keep the abuse she suffered a secret forever.

"The thing I learned is that bad feelings and abuse don't just go away because you will it to," she continued. "It's gonna come out somewhere. People didn't understand the context of those tweets."