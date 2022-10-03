The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2: Elsie Fisher Teases New Character Heading to Cousins Beach

Watch : The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast Shares Season 2 Wishlist

Elsie Fisher is headed to Cousins Beach.

The 19-year-old, who currently stars in Prime Video's My Best Friend's Exorcism, has joined season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which also features Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, Sean Kaufman and Minnie Mills. And it's been an amazing experience for the Eighth Grade star.

"It's truly better than I could have ever hoped for," Elsie exclusively told E! News. "Especially because I had nerves stepping into a pre-established show."

As for what fans can expect from Elsie's season two role? The Despicable Me alum stayed mostly tight-lipped, but confirmed that her character Skye is not from Jenny Han's book series.

"We get to create this whole new person," Elsie said of the season two new addition. "Part of what really drew me to the project is that I get to play a person that still feels very true to myself, but is different from the kind of character people have seen me play before."