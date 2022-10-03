Exclusive

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2: Elsie Fisher Teases New Character Heading to Cousins Beach

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Elsie Fisher teased her character for The Summer I Turned Pretty season two. Plus, everything else we know about the new season.

Elsie Fisher is headed to Cousins Beach.

The 19-year-old, who currently stars in Prime Video's My Best Friend's Exorcism, has joined season two of The Summer I Turned Prettywhich also features Lola TungGavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, Sean Kaufman and Minnie Mills. And it's been an amazing experience for the Eighth Grade star.

"It's truly better than I could have ever hoped for," Elsie exclusively told E! News. "Especially because I had nerves stepping into a pre-established show."

As for what fans can expect from Elsie's season two role? The Despicable Me alum stayed mostly tight-lipped, but confirmed that her character Skye is not from Jenny Han's book series.

"We get to create this whole new person," Elsie said of the season two new addition. "Part of what really drew me to the project is that I get to play a person that still feels very true to myself, but is different from the kind of character people have seen me play before."

9 Changes The Summer I Turned Pretty TV Series Made to the Book

For everything we know about The Summer I Turned Pretty season two, keep reading:

Season 2 Is Filming

Production for The Summer I Turned Pretty season two kicked off on July 25. "And we're rolling," the show's official Twitter account wrote next to a photo of creator Jenny Han and star Lola Tung smiling on set.

Book No. 2

The next season will follow the events of Jenny's second TSITP book, titled It's Not Summer Without You. Although, we anticipate some changes, like were made in season one. (You can find everything that was different from the book in season one here.)

Returning Faces

Thanks to Jenny's TikToks, we know that the next installment of The Summer I Turned Pretty will see the return of Belly (Lola), Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), Conrad (Christopher Briney), Cam (David Iacono), Taylor (Rain Spencer) and Steven (Sean Kaufman).

Susannah's Fate

In the Summer I Turned Pretty book series, Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) dies between the first and second novel. However, it's unclear if she'll meet a similar fate in season two. Not only was Rachel spotted hanging out with the season two crew on Jenny's TikTok, but her character agreed to try a trial cancer treatment at the end of season one, a big difference from the book.

New Faces

Some new faces are headed to Cousins Beach! On Aug. 31, the Prime Video series confirmed that Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher have joined the cast.

Introducing Skye

Little is known about the new characters, outside the fact that Elsie is playing Skye, a new character to the series.

