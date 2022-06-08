The Summer I Turned Pretty Already Has a Season 2 Update

This summer's already looking pretty!

Season one of The Summer I Turned Pretty hits our small screens June 17. But before we get to see the beloved Jenny Han series come to life, Prime Video has already renewed the series for a second season. 

The multigenerational drama, which stars Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney, tells the story of "a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship," according to the series description. "It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer."

And showrunner Han is just as excited as us—but also not surprised.

"When I decided to adapt Summer for television, I knew we'd need more than one season to honor the story we are telling," she said in a statement. "To receive a second season pickup ahead of the premiere of season one is beyond my wildest dreams."

Han, who wrote the pilot, continued, noting how much this update means to her.

"I am so grateful to Amazon Studios for this amazing vote of confidence in our show," Han shared, "and cannot wait to bring our incredible team back together to tell the next chapter in our story."

Dana Hawley / Prime Video

And the Amazon executives are thrilled to share the news as well. 

"As fans anticipate the beach fun and young romance in the upcoming first season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios shared in the statement. "We're excited to announce more summer to come with a second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty."

Thankfully while we wait for season two, we still have season one to watch in the meantime.

Keep reading to find out which other shows have been renewed and canceled this year.

Prime Video
Renewed: The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video)

Ahead of the season one premiere, Prime Video has renewed The Summer I Turned Pretty for a second season.

James Lisle/HBO Max
Renewed: Tokyo Vice (HBO Max)

The Ansel Elgort-led series has been renewed by HBO Max.

Netflix
Renewed: All of Us Are Dead (Netflix)

All of Us Are Dead will have a second season on Netflix.

FX
Renewed: What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows will be back for a fifth and sixth season on FX.

Tina Thorpe/The CW
Canceled: Legends of the Hidden Temple (The CW)

Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot is canceled after one season on The CW.

Coco Van Oppens/HBO Max
Canceled: Raised by Wolves (HBO MAX)

Ridley Scott's HBO Max series Raised by Wolves was canceled in June 2022.

Netflix
Renewed: Is It Cake? (Netflix)

We hope your sweet tooth is ready!

Netflix's Is It Cake? has officially been renewed for a second season.

Ali Paige Goldstein/HBO
Renewed: Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

HBO's Black Lady Sketch Show will return with Robin ThedeGabrielle DennisAshley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend for a fourth season.

Aaron Epstein/HBO Max
Renewed: Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Shiver me timbers! The HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death was renewed for a second season on June 1. 

Apple TV+
Renewed: Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The Gary Oldman-fronted series has been renewed for two seasons after premiering this April.

Liz Fisher/CBS, Paramount+
Ending: The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Season six will be The Good Fight's last. The showrunners announced their decision on May 27, telling Variety they don't want to "overstay your welcome."

Netflix
Renewed: Heartstopper (Netflix)

Netflix renewed Heartstopper for a second and third season on May 20.

Peter Iovino/HBO
Renewed: Barry (HBO)

Barry will be back with a fourth season on HBO!

The CW
Ending: Riverdale (The CW)

We'll be heading back to Riverdale, as the CW renewed the drama for a seventh and final season.

Fox
Renewed: The Resident (Fox)

The Resident is returning for a sixth season on Fox.

FOX
Renewed: 9-1-1 (Fox)

No need for an emergency call! 9-1-1 will return for a sixth season.

Michael Becker/FOX
Renewed: The Masked Singer (Fox)

We're trying to mask our excitement, but we can't!

The Masked Singer has been renewed for an eighth season.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Renewed: The Bachelor (ABC)

Do you acccept this rose renewal? The Bachelor has been picked up for a 27th season.

ABC
Renewed: American Idol (ABC)

Contestants will continue to go to Hollywood! American Idol has been renewed for a 21st season.

ABC
Renewed: Shark Tank (ABC)

ABC made a deal with Shark Tank, renewing it for a 14th season.

Disney
Renewed: The Conners (ABC)

We can't get enough of The Conners. The ABC comedy will return with a fifth season.

Justin Stephens / FOX
Renewed: Hell's Kitchen

This news is heavenly! 

Chef Gordon is back as Hell's Kitchen returns for season 21.

ABC
Renewed: A Million Little Things (ABC)

A Million Little Things is set for a fifth season on ABC.

ABC
Renewed: Big Sky (ABC)

Big Sky will return with a new season and a new lead: Jensen Ackles!

ABC
Renewed: The Wonder Years (ABC)

The Wonder Years reboot will have a second season on ABC.

ABC
Renewed: Home Economics (ABC)

There will be more Home Economics, as the comedy was renewed for a third season in May.

The CW
Canceled: Legacies (The CW)

Don't expect to attend the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, as Legacies has been canceled by The CW.

Sophy Holland/Bravo
Renewed: The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo)

The word on the street is that The Real Housewives of Potomac will be back for a new season.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Renewed: The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo)

The OG Real Housewives series will be back for a 17th season.

Heidi Gutman/Bravo
Renewed: The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo)

No need to flip a table, because The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been renewed.

