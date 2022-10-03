Why Huma Abedin Is “Saying Yes to Dating” Amid Bradley Cooper Romance Rumors

Three months after being linked to Bradley Cooper, Huma Abedin revealed her new outlook on dating. Find out why she previously did “not allow” herself to be open to love before.

Huma Abedin is ready to talk about her love life. 

The longtime aide to Hillary Clinton—who was linked to Bradley Cooper over the summer—recalled her experience with relationships while coming up in politics, saying that while at the time she put romance on hold, her outlook in recent years has changed. 

"I put dating in the category of one of the things I did not allow myself to be open to for many years," she said in an Oct. 3 interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine, "particularly when I was living in New York in the early 2000s."

Huma noted that during this period she often felt out of place. 

"When Hillary was in the Senate and it was a very glamorous time in New York, I was invited to so many dinner parties and there'd be all these women I found to be much smarter, much more beautiful, much more everything," she explained. "Here I was, this serious little political aide in a suit."

 

Bradley Cooper Is Dating Anthony Weiner's Ex-Wife Huma Abedin

The Both/And author added, "I never expected to be the woman that any of these men left with and I was OK with that because to allow for that kind of relationship would mean that I would have less time to work. Less time to focus."

Huma was previously married to disgraced congressman Anthony Weiner, with whom she separated from in 2016 following a sexting scandal that involving the politician. The two share their son Jordan Zain Weiner.

Her relationship with Bradley first made headlines back in July, with multiple reports noting that the two had been seeing each other for a few months.

Over the summer, a source even told Page Six that Bradley and Huma were set up by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. However, Huma and Bradley haven't publicly addressed their status.

