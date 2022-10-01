Meghan King Reveals She Was "Horrified" After Seeing Results of Her Nose Job for the First Time

After confessing to going under the knife for nose job, Meghan King admitted she wasn't initially happy with what she saw once the bandages were removed.

New face, who dis?

One month after undergoing nose job, Meghan King took to social media confessing tat she wasn't initially sold on her results.

On Sept. 30, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a throwback video on her Instagram Stories of her undergoing a post-op exam, giving fans a glimpse into her surgical experience. In the clip, filmed seven days after her rhinoplasty, Meghan gets a bandage taken off her nose—what she called the "big reveal"—and sees her new face for the first time.

In a follow-up video, Meghan, 38, admitted she was initially "stunned" by what she saw, saying she thought her nose looked wider than it was before the procedure. "I wasn't prepared for how much swelling there would be," she said. "I had a vasovagal reaction. I puked. I was completely horrified."

However, later that day, the swelling went down and Meghan said she was "blown away by the difference after just a few hours."

"What they don't tell you is that it can take a year for the swelling to go down," she explained, adding that her nose will get "even smaller and narrower" over the next 11 months. 

She then shared make-up free, side-by-side photos of her face which showcased the dramatic difference in her nose in three weeks' time.

Earlier this week, Meghan—who shares daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 4, with ex Jim Edmondsconfessed to going under the knife for not just a nose job, but a boob job as well.

"Cat's out of the bag," she told her Instagram followers on Sept. 27. "I've gotten my nose upgraded and my chest upgraded after 10 years."

Calling her surgeon Dr. Michael Niccole "an artist," Meghan told Us Weekly on Sept. 30 she came out "looking like a natural, enhanced version of myself, which is what I wanted."

Meghan's plastic surgery confession comes just days after she was spotted getting cozy with Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson before the 2022 iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas. According to a source, iHeartRadio producers set them up for Meghan's Intimate Knowledge podcast, but after the pair started hanging out together, sparks began to fly with the duo kissing during the night. 

"It totally was a date," Meghan told E! News of their night out at Crazy Horse 3, a strip club in Vegas. "We were set up and so we had this really awesome night, two nights in Vegas, and we talked about it on my podcast. If you want the dirty details, which they get a little dirty, then you're going to have to go listen to the podcast."

