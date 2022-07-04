Meghan King Dating Trevor Colhoun After Split From Cuffe Biden Owens

Watch : Meghan King & Cuffe Biden Owens Had an ARRANGED Marriage?!

There's a new man in Meghan King's life.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star is dating Trevor Calhoun, CEO of the Trusted Provider Network, a digital platform for licensed behavioral health professionals, multiple sources confirmed to E! News on July 3. Meghan and Trevor follow each other on Instagram.

In addition to being known for his work with the Trusted Provider Network—a company he co-founded, Trevor, 45, is also a descendant of John Deere, the blacksmith often credited with inventing the steel plow, who formed the agricultural and construction equipment manufacturer Deere & Company.

And like Meghan, her new boyfriend also has kids—two—with his ex. Court records obtained by E! News show Trevor filed for divorce from his wife in October.

E! News has reached out to Megan and Trevor's reps for comment but have not heard back.

TMZ first reported the news about Meghan, 37, dating Trevor. In February, the Real Housewives alum, who shares three children with second ex-husband Jim Edmonds, gave an update on her love life following her short-lived marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens, President Joe Biden's nephew.