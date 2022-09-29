Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg Expecting Royal Baby No. 2

Luxembourg's Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie are expanding their family. The couple, who share son Prince Charles, announced they are expecting their second child together.

A new royal baby is on the way!

Prince Guillaume, Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg, and his wife Princess Stephanie, Hereditary Grand Duchess of Luxembourg, have announced they are expecting their second child.

The country's Grand Ducal Court revealed the news in a statement Sept. 29. "Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are delighted to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess are expecting their second child," the message, originally in French, read. "The birth is scheduled for April. The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess and the members of the two families join in this great happiness."

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel responded to the news with a celebratory note on Twitter, writing Sept. 29, "On behalf of the Government, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Their Royal Highnesses the Hereditary Grand Duke and the Hereditary Grand Duchess on the occasion of the announcement of the expectation of their second child."

The couple, who married in 2012, are also parents to Prince Charles, 2, who is second in line to the throne.

Guillaume, 38, is the eldest child of Luxembourg's monarch Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg, and wife Maria Teresa, Grand Duchess of Luxembourg. The two are also parents to Prince Félix, Prince Louis, Princess Alexandra and Prince Sébastien. The new baby, the Grand Duke and Duchess' seventh grandchild, will be third in line of the order of succession.

Charles was born in May 2020, two months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and met his Royal grandparents through FaceTime. "Time stood still at the Château de Berg during a video call during which the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess had the immense joy of meeting their grandson for the first time: Prince Charles," the Grand Ducal Court tweeted at the time. "A digital meeting, of course, but charged with emotion!"

