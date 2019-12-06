Congratulations are in order! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg are expecting their first child.

The happy news was announced by Luxembourg's Marshall of the Court on Friday. As it read, "Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Duchess are immensely pleased to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Duchess are expecting their first child. The birth is scheduled for May. The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess and the members of both families are delighted with the news and share their great joy."

Prince Guillaume is the heir to the Luxembourg throne, which means his and Princess Stephanie's child will follow him in the line of succession.

To commemorate the joyous news, the Luxembourg royals posed for new portraits to be released along with the pregnancy announcement. In the sweet portrait, Stephanie is seen in a bright blue blouse and denim jeans as she drapes her arms around Guillaume, who's wearing a casual suit. They both have big smiles beaming across their faces.