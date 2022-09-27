Camila Morrone Recreates the "Revenge Dress" With Sexy LBD After Leonardo DiCaprio Split

Watch : Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together

Camila Morrone's latest look proves that a little black dress is anything but basic.

The 25-year-old oozed sex appeal at the Burberry spring/summer 2023 afterparty in London on Sept. 26, wearing a skintight mini dress that not only clung to her curves like a fitted glove but displayed her chest with its plunging neckline.

Camila's black mesh coat—which she cooly wore off-shoulder—diamond-patterned pantyhose and pointed pumps were the perfect finishing touches to her look, as they added edge to her risqué LBD.

If anything, the model took a page from Princess Diana's style book, reviving the "revenge dress" that was famously coined after the late royal dressed in a revealing little black dress at a Vanity Fair fundraiser in 1994—the same night King Charles III had his tell-all interview about their marital issues.

Camila's post-breakup fashion moment comes less than a month after she and Leonardo DiCaprio split after four years together. The Oscar-winning actor has since been romantically linked to Gigi Hadid.