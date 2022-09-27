Chloë Grace Moretz Calls Paparazzi Attention "an Assault on all the Senses" After "Chaotic" Encounter

Watch : Chloe Grace Moretz Gushes Over "Badass" Mom

Chloë Grace Moretz is reflecting on her life in the spotlight.

The 25-year-old actress—who first made her TV debut in 2004 in The Guardian and gained more notoriety in 2005's The Amityville Horror—revealed how a previous experience with paparazzi changed her perspective on fame.

"It is kind of a distant memory, in the sense that I was a kid and 90 per cent of the time no one would really bother me. But after Kick-Ass, the first time I experienced paparazzi, it was 10 to 15 adult guys surrounding a 12-year-old girl," she told Hunger TV in a Sept. 20 interview. "They pushed my mom and she ended up falling into traffic."

Chloë added, "She didn't get hurt, but the situation was really chaotic."

The moment was one that has stuck with her since then, calling it "an assault on all the senses, with screaming and flashes."

"I got into the car afterwards and I just burst into tears," the Carrie star recalled. "I think that's my marker of before and after."