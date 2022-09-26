Robin Wright Files for Divorce From Clément Giraudet After 4 Years of Marriage

Watch : Robin Wright Is on Board for "Wonder Woman" Sequel!

It's over for Robin Wright and Clément Giraudet.

The actress filed for divorce from the fashion executive in Los Angeles on Sept. 22 after nearly five years of marriage, according to documents obtained by E! News.

In the documents, the House of Cards star cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, noting the date of separation as July 31, 2022.

The filing also states that Wright and Giraudet had a postnuptial agreement and that "all assets and obligations of each party are her/his separate property," with Wright seeking to stop the court from awarding spousal support to either her or Giraudet.

Interestingly, the filing lists the former couple's marriage date as Nov. 26, 2017—just a few months after taking their romance public—noting their separation came four years and eight months later. However, Wright and Giraudet held a wedding ceremony in August 2018, with her daughter Dylan Frances Penn posting a video from a celebration to Instagram Aug. 12, 2018 and captioning it "Weddin vibes." A source close to Wright described the wedding to People as "very intimate and low-key," adding, "Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production."