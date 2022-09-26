Dr. Dre Shares His Advice for Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Watch : Rihanna to Headline Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Dr. Dre has some advice for Rihanna ahead of her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance.

Following the Sept. 25 confirmation that the "Umbrella" singer would be headlining the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, the rapper shared his excitement with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1.

"Oh, my god. Let me tell you something, man," he said on Sept. 25. "I actually just got the news that Rihanna's going to do it, and I'm a super fan of Rihanna. I can't wait to see what she's going to do."

Dre, who was part of the all-star lineup of performers for the February 2022 halftime show—which also included Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent—reflected on his time on the Super Bowl stage, sharing some words of wisdom for the "Diamonds" singer.

"Put the right people around you, and have fun," he said. "That's basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show." He added that it took about 3000 people to make the 13-minute performance happen.