How Lamar Odom Is Teaching His Kids to Learn From His Mistakes

Watch : Lamar Odom Speaks Out About Khloe Kardashian's Second Baby

Lamar Odom looks at his past ups and downs not only as teachable moments for his kids but also as an opportunity to build stronger relationships.

"Be easy, honest and transparent," the dad of Destiny Odom, 24, and Lamar Odom Jr., 20, exclusively told E! News of his sage advice, "and bond with them."

And even the smallest activities an make a huge impact.

"Me and Destiny, we took a walk yesterday, and it was really cool," he shared. "Just spend as much time with them."

It's a sentiment Destiny certainly echoed.

"I've learned to keep going and to keep fighting," she told E! News. "He's such a fighter, he is so strong. So many tales of what to do and not to do, but I'm so proud of him."

With Destiny recently moving back into her dad's L.A. home, it looks like the father-daughter duo has plenty of opportunities to bond.