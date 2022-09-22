Lamar Odom Shares His Hope for Ex Khloe Kardashian After Watching Emotional Kardashians Premiere

Getty Images / Hulu

While Lamar and Destiny will just have to keep watching The Kardashians to see how Khloe's life unfolds, the father-daughter duo are also open to having a series of their very own. "Maybe we'll start a reality show," Lamar mused. "We'll have a lot to talk about, a lot to show. Who knows?"

After all, as Destiny notes, there's a lot more to their family that meets the eye. "There's so many other sides to me than taking nice pictures," the aspiring model explained. "I definitely would like to continue working with social-related, cultural brands. And I actually want to go back to school."

For now, the pair are gearing up for the Couture Fighting Cancer 2nd Annual Fashion Show on Sept. 24 at MainRo in Los Angeles. Presented by Winnie Stackz and Hair Queen LA, the charity event benefits cancer patients and will see Destiny make her runway debut.

To prepare for her big gig, Destiny got an AquaGold facial from Dr. David Sadaat alongside her father, as well as lash lift and brow laminate by Emily Phelps. "I'm really excited! I had fun prepping for the show," she said. "And I'm having fun spending time with my dad."

As for Lamar? "I'm really proud," he noted. "This is her dream. She wants it."