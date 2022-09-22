Lamar Odom Shares His Hope for Ex Khloe Kardashian After Watching Emotional Kardashians Premiere

Lamar Odom is still keeping up with Khloe Kardashian.
Speaking exclusively to E! News in a joint interview with his daughter Destiny Odom, the NBA star admitted that his ex-wife's reality show, The Kardashians, has become his "guilty pleasure." In fact, Lamar even tuned into the second season premiere of the Hulu series on Sept. 21 and watched Khloe detail her journey to baby No. 2 with Tristan Thompson amid his paternity scandal.
"It was hard for me to watch that," Lamar shared. "It's always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that."
The former Lakers player, 42, whose divorce with Khloe was finalized in 2016, wants the Good American mogul to "find happiness" despite all the drama. Though he previously expressed hopes of reconnecting with her, Lamar said his biggest wish for Khloe is a life filled with joy "however she has to find that."
"She was crying on the show and everybody was questioning her and s--t like that. That was probably a hard time for her," he said. "I just want her to be happy. That's it."
Destiny, too, has nothing but well-wishes for Khloe. The 24-year-old told E! News, "I just want her to be happy and healthy."
While Lamar and Destiny will just have to keep watching The Kardashians to see how Khloe's life unfolds, the father-daughter duo are also open to having a series of their very own. "Maybe we'll start a reality show," Lamar mused. "We'll have a lot to talk about, a lot to show. Who knows?"
After all, as Destiny notes, there's a lot more to their family that meets the eye. "There's so many other sides to me than taking nice pictures," the aspiring model explained. "I definitely would like to continue working with social-related, cultural brands. And I actually want to go back to school."
For now, the pair are gearing up for the Couture Fighting Cancer 2nd Annual Fashion Show on Sept. 24 at MainRo in Los Angeles. Presented by Winnie Stackz and Hair Queen LA, the charity event benefits cancer patients and will see Destiny make her runway debut.
To prepare for her big gig, Destiny got an AquaGold facial from Dr. David Sadaat alongside her father, as well as lash lift and brow laminate by Emily Phelps. "I'm really excited! I had fun prepping for the show," she said. "And I'm having fun spending time with my dad."
As for Lamar? "I'm really proud," he noted. "This is her dream. She wants it."