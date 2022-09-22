Say Bonjour to the First Look at Emily in Paris Season 3

Watch : "Emily in Paris" Cast Decide: Gabriel vs. Alfie

It's time to say "Bonjour!" to Emily in Paris once more.

On Sept. 22, Netflix released a glimpse at the Darren Star-created comedy's highly anticipated third season, which stars Lily Collins as the titular character. In the chic images, we get a closer look at what Emily, Mindy (Ashley Park), Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) are up to following the events of season two.

For those who need a refresher, the finale saw Emily faced with an impossible choice: Join Sylvie at her new marketing agency or stay loyal to her longtime American boss Madeline (Kate Walsh). Her romantic life was equally in shambles. While Emily's boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) asked her to try long distance as he prepared for a return to London, she felt herself still being drawn to Gabriel.

Unfortunately for Emily, Gabriel had since reconnected with his ex-girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat). Mon dieu, right?