Kanye West Apologizes to Kim Kardashian for "Any Stress That I Have Caused"

"It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created," he shared. "I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. Then, co-created the product at Gap and there is a parallel and the parallel does touch on discrimination." Referring his project-based school academy located in California, Kanye added, "I want my kids to go to Donda and I have to fight for say so."

Kanye's apology comes a week after the "Touch The Sky" artist also touched on their co-parenting dynamic as of late. "Even to this day, I'll still give Kim advice on things that can help, because that's gonna go to the kids," Kanye said during the Sept. 15 episode of the Mind Full podcast. "She's still got to, basically, 80 percent of the time, raise those children."