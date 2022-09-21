See Brittany Snow Reunite With Ex Tyler Stanaland Days After Break Up

Brittany Snow and Selling the OC’s Tyler Stanaland were spotted spending time together during back-to-back outings, which comes just days after they announced the end of the marriage Sept. 14.

By Kelly Gilmore Sep 21, 2022 8:55 PMTags
BreakupsReality TVBrittany SnowCouplesCelebritiesPitch Perfect
Watch: Brittany Snow & Tyler Stanaland SPLIT After 2 Years of Marriage

You can aca-believe it.

Just days after announcing their breakup, Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland were spotted together meeting up for dinner at L.A.'s Greenleaf Kitchen and Cocktails Sept. 20.

But the casual bite to eat wasn't the only time the realtor and Pitch Perfect alum were seen spending together: The couple also grabbed coffee the following morning.

Brittany and Tyler's back-to-back outings come after the pair, who wed in 2020, shared news of their split.

"We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives," they wrote in a joint statement on Sept. 14. "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie."

During season one of Selling the OC, which was released Aug. 24, Tyler found himself in a situation after co-worker Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him.

photos
2022 Celebrity Breakups

Though he said he "set some hard lines and some boundaries," Tyler said he anticipated blowback from fans after being filmed cozying up to co-stars Polly Brindle and Alex Hall.

SplashNews.com

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Find Out If Bachelorette Rachel Sees a Future With Aven

2

Chrishell Stause Slams Adam Levine’s Response to Affair Allegations

3

House of the Dragon: Get a Glimpse of Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra

Then, just hours after Tyler and Brittany announced their split, the realtor was spotted out for drinks with Polly and Alex.

SplashNews.com

There, Alex "was jumping all over him, like trying to pick him up," an eyewitness told E! News. "Polly was sitting next to Tyler and she was also all over him."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Find Out If Bachelorette Rachel Sees a Future With Aven

2

Chrishell Stause Slams Adam Levine’s Response to Affair Allegations

3

House of the Dragon: Get a Glimpse of Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra

4

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Being on Adult Webcam Website

5

Love Is Blind’s Kyle Is in New Relationship After Deepti Split

Latest News

Cheryl Burke Says She Kicked Ex Matthew Lawrence Out of the House

Scottish DJ Jamie Roy Dead at 33

HBO's The Case Against Adnan Syed to Get New Episode in 2023

Chicago Med: Will Hannah & Will Get Back Together? They Say...

Exclusive

Jordyn Woods’ SHEIN Clothing Drop Is Glamorous, Chic, and Affordable

Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Major Update on And Just Like That

See Brittany Snow Reunite With Ex Tyler Stanaland Days After Break Up