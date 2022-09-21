Salma Hayek, Karlie Kloss and More Stars Turn Heads at the Kering Foundation Dinner

Salma Hayek dazzled in a rhinestone-adorned dress at the Kering Foundation dinner, while Karlie Kloss brought a vibrant splash of color in an orange midi-dress. See all of the fierce looks below.

Lights, camera, fashion!

There was no shortage of the glitz and glamour as celebrities dressed to the nines for the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner on Sept. 15.

Salma Hayek lit up the red carpet in a dazzling black Gucci dress. However, it wasn't your typical LBD, as the rhinestone-embellished design featured a dramatic ruffled collar and sheer tulle skirt.

While the House of Gucci actress opted for a classic black look, Karlie Kloss and Jodie Turner-Smith decided to bring a pop of color to the fête, wearing orange gowns that brought the wow factor in their own ways.

The supermodel donned a ruffled off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen midi-dress, while Jodie commanded the room in a bright Gucci look, which was complete with a floor-length train, plunging neckline and side cut outs.

The inaugural dinner, held at The Pool on Park Avenue in New York City, was a benefit for the organizations that the Kering Foundation works with, including the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), Global Fund for Women, Jordan River Foundation (JRF) and Ms. Foundation for Women.

photos
Salma Hayek Through the Years

Emma Watson, Andra Day and many other stars also brought their fashion A-game. Keep scrolling to see all of the swoon-worthy looks at the star-studded event.

Taylor Hill/WireImage
Emma Watson

In Alexander McQueen and wearing Pomelatto jewelry.

Taylor Hill/WireImage
Salma Hayek

In Gucci.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Jodie Turner-Smith

In Gucci.

Taylor Hill/WireImage
Kat Graham
Taylor Hill/WireImage
Karlie Kloss

In Alexander McQueen.

Taylor Hill/WireImage
Ed Burns & Christy Turlington
Taylor Hill/WireImage
Andra Day

In Alexander McQueen.

Taylor Hill/WireImage
Anderson Cooper
Taylor Hill/WireImage
Gloria Steinem

