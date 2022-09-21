Go Behind the Scenes of Elizabeth Chambers' E! Cover Star Photo Shoot

Watch : Elizabeth Chambers Breaks Her Silence (Exclusive)

Elizabeth Chambers is ready for her close-up.

In recent months, the culinary entrepreneur has been soaking up the sun in the Caymans. But, while recently in Los Angeles, Elizabeth said goodbye to the Caribbean and hello to a massive heat wave as she prepared to become E!'s digital cover star. (Read the full story here.)

After savoring a cheeseburger and animal style french fries from In-N-Out Burger, the TV host arrived at a private home where hairstylist Kristin Heitkotter, makeup artist Mai Quynh and stylist Bory Tan perfected her look for a must-see photo shoot.

And before she could call it a day, Elizabeth sat down with E! News' Francesca Amiker for a candid interview—her first since announcing her split from husband of 10 years, Armie Hammer—about her family, her future (which includes a new love) and so much more.

"Big life changes really force you to shift," she exclusively told E!. "I truly believe that everything happens for a reason…My faith has completely gotten me through everything in my life, but it does feel like a new chapter. A dear friend told me recently that this is my renaissance—and I love a renaissance!"