Inside Elizabeth Chambers' New Relationship With Wellness Therapist Ricardas Kazinec

Elizabeth Chambers has found paradise...in paradise.
The TV host, who lives in the Cayman Islands, debuted a new romance Sept. 16, sharing Polaroids of the pair looking cozy. As she captioned the Instagram, "Happy Friday." Now, a source exclusively confirms to E! News that he is Ricardas Kazinec, a physio and wellness therapist originally from Lithuania, who works in the Cayman Islands.
"Ričardas is particularly proficient in assisting people to further their knowledge about the musculoskeletal system and overcome pain and injuries," describes the Palm Heights Athletics facility inside the Palm Heights hotel in Grand Cayman, "but he also enjoys using body relaxation techniques as a part of his wellness treatments."
And it seems like Kazinec has already earned the stamp of her approval. Shortly after posting the sweet snap, Chambers' friends Jenna Dewan and Olivia Munn both commented with red heart emojis, while Erin Foster wrote, "You deserve it."
Her new happily ever after comes more than two years after she and husband Armie Hammer announced their split after 10 years of marriage.
"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents," the parents of Harper, 7, and Ford, 5, shared in a July 2020 statement. "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."
Following news of their break up, several woman accused Hammer of sexual misconduct, which he has denied.
Ever since, Chambers, the owner of BIRD Bakery, has worked to keep a low profile. Asked by a fan in April why she's "been so quiet on Insta," the 40-year-old replied, "Focusing on healing, my babes and work."