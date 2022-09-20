Miles Teller, Megan Thee Stallion and More Set to Host Saturday Night Live

Watch : Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon & More Say Goodbye to Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live is ready to take flight.

NBC announced on Sept. 20 that the long-running sketch series' 48th season will kick off on Oct. 1 with Miles Teller making his hosting debut. Fresh off the release of his record-breaking Top Gun: Maverick film, Teller will be joined by Kendrick Lamar, making his third appearance as a musical guest.

SNL's subsequent Oct. 8 episode will also feature a first-time host: Emmy Award-winning actor Brendan Gleeson. The actor, who stars in the upcoming film The Banshees of Inisherin, Gleeson will appear alongside musical guest Willow.

Megan Thee Stallion, meanwhile, will pull double duty on Oct. 15. The rapper has performed on the show as a musical guest once before, but like Teller and Gleeson, she'll be making her hosting debut.

Season 48 as a whole is set to look a lot different than it did when the series capped off its 47th season. Several Saturday Night Live cast members have announced their departures in recent months. Longtime cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney exited the show in May, and earlier this month, it was revealed that Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari would also not be returning for season 48.