Saturday Night Live: Meet the 4 New Comedians Joining the Season 48 Cast

Watch : Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon & More Say Goodbye to "Saturday Night Live"

Change is in the air!

NBC announced Sept. 15 that Saturday Night Live's 48th season will see the addition of four new cast members, Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

And while the quartet is new to Studio 8H, they're hardly new to the comedy scene. Marcello, a comedian, actor and writer from Miami, was selected as the Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy in 2022.

Likewise, Molly has a solid background in comedy, having starred in Prime Video's A League of Their Own and Disney+'s Mighty Ducks. They were also selected for Comedy Central's "Up Next" showcase in 2019.

Longfellow comes highly recommended, according to NBC, having previously participated in Netflix's Introducing ... showcase and NBC's Bring the Funny. He was also selected as one of TBS' "Comics to Watch" for the 2017 New York Comedy Festival.

Last but not least is Walker, who has written on Freeform's Everything's Trash and the Netflix animated comedy Big Mouth.