Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos From Baby Malti's First Trip to New York City

Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie are taking in the big city.

The Quantico star touched down in New York City with her 8-month-old daughter to give a speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 19.

The next day, Priyanka shared a glimpse into her trip with her daughter with Nick Jonas in a series of photos.

In the first pic, the new mom, 40, is sitting on a windowsill with Malti in her lap. Malti is looking down at the busy city street outside of the window, while Priyanka gazes adoringly at her daughter.

The second photo is a close up of Priyanka looking into the camera with eyes full of emotion as Malti continues to look out of the window at the world beyond. Priyanka captioned the photos: "Our first trip to the big apple."

This latest post marks the first time that Priyanka has posted a photo with Malti this month. Over the summer, she captioned the sweet snap of her holding her daughter, "Love like no other."