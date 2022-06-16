Priyanka Chopra Shares Rare Glimpse of Her and Nick Jonas' Baby Girl

Watch : Inside Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Life as Parents

Three generations!

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her mom Dr. Madhu Chopra's birthday on June 16 by posting a tribute to Instagram that featured a sweet photo of the duo smiling alongside the actress' 5-month-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

"Happiest birthday Mama," Priyanka captioned the picture, which showed her mother cradling the child as the Quantico star gazed lovingly at her little one. "May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day!"

She said that Madhu took a solo trip to Europe, which was "the best birthday celebration I've seen in a while," adding, "Love you to the moon and back Nani."

While the photo did not show Malti's face, this may not come as a surprise to fans. Ever since Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their baby girl via surrogate in January, they've protected her privacy by showing only one other photo of her, which also shielded her face.