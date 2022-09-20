Jon Hamm Reveals the West Wing Alum He Remembers Auditioning for Mad Men

Mad Men's Jon Hamm took a trip down memory lane and spilled the beans on what other actor auditioned for the role of Don Draper. Find out who else went out for the AMC role.

By Vivian Kwarm Sep 20, 2022 8:37 PMTags
TVMad MenJon HammAMCCelebrities

You'll never know who you'll run into on your way up the ladder of success. 

During a Sept. 19 interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Mad Men's Jon Hamm shared that on his journey to landing the role of Don Draper in the drama series, there was another recognizable face who also went out for the part: West Wing's Joshua Malina.   

"The only name that I remember from any of those audition sign-in sheets was Josh Malina" he recalled, "who I'm not sure had a great shot at being Don Draper. But it would've been a choice."

Now, before you think that is shade, Jon assured Howard Stern listeners that he is a fan of Joshua's, adding, "He's a great, wonderful actor."

Of course, Jon recalled that he was very eager to nab the Don Draper part, noting, "I remember reading the script, putting it down, and thinking, ‘Holy s--t, that's a really good story."

Auditioning a whopping seven times before officially landing the role, Jon remembered one stressful moments before his life would change forever.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

"It took me about two hours to get to this audition where I'm sitting next to like a 15-year-old kid, waiting," he told Howard. "The kid goes, ‘Are you here for the toothpaste commercial?' And I go, ‘What? No.' Then I thought, ‘Maybe I can get a job on that toothpaste commercial."

Since those days, he went on to star in not only Mad Men, but also Top Gun: MaverickKeeping Up With The JonesessThe Town, and Million Dollar Arm.

American Movie Classics/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA Press

And we can see more of Jon when he stars in season three of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, which returns in 2023.

Trending Stories

1

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Being on Adult Webcam Website

2

Adam Levine Denies Cheating on Behati Prinsloo With Sumner Stroh

3

LIB's Deepti Says She and Kyle are "Walking Different Paths"

4

Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos of Baby Malti's First Trip to NYC

5

Why Prince Harry Isn't Wearing Military Uniform at Queen's Funeral

Latest News

Sumner Stroh Responds After Adam Levine Denies Cheating on Wife Behati

See Savannah Chrisley And Nanny Faye Try Their Hand at Salsa Dancing

Why Dynasty's Elizabeth Gillies Has No Interest in a Reboot

Miles Teller and More Set to Host Saturday Night Live Season 48

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Walk Hand-in-Hand During NYC Outing

Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos of Baby Malti's First Trip to NYC

LIB's Deepti Says She and Kyle are "Walking Different Paths"