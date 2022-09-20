Jon Hamm Finally Responds to Rumors About His Underwear Preference

Watch : Jon Hamm Joins The Morning Show Cast for Season 3

We're not mad about this confession.

Jon Hamm is clearing up the decade-long rumor that he doesn't wear underwear once and for all. "I have worn underwear every single day of my life," a laughing Hamm said during a Sept. 19 appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show. "Yes that's a rumor. First of all who doesn't wear underwear? I love a comfy boxer brief thank you very much."

Back in 2013, rumors swirled that Hamm was forced to wear underwear by the Mad Men crew in order to hide his bulge that was showing in his 1960s-style pants on set. At the time, photos of Hamm even went viral online—with fans buzzing over his seemingly visible manhood.

"I like a breathable cotton," the Top Gun: Maverick star told host Howard Stern, "come on man who doesn't?" Hamm also explained that he has never gone commando, even when in character as Don Draper. In response, Stern jokingly commended Hamm for his honestly, saying that he was "proud" of the actor for sharing his underwear preferences with the world.