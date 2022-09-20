Broadway Actress Marva Hicks Dead at 66

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Broadway has lost one of its biggest stars.

Marva Hicks, the actress and singer who made her theatrical debut in Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music, died Sept. 16 in New York City. According to Playbill and The Hollywood Reporter, Hicks was 66 years old.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha," her family said in a statement to THR. "Our beloved wife, family member and friend will be greatly missed and remains marvelous in our hearts forever."

The family added, "The love she had for her husband, family, friends and entertainment community knew no bounds. We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love. Thank you for your compassion and prayers."

Hicks' relatives did not disclose the actress' cause or manner of death.

As a theatrical performer, Hicks appeared in several Broadway productions, including The Lion King and Caroline, Or Change. She also had several television credits, such as Mad About You, One Life to Live, L.A. Law, Star Trek: Voyager, Madam Secretary and Sister, Sister.