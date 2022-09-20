Clinique Flash Deal: Get 2 Makeup Removers for the Price of 1

If you need additional insights before you shop, check out these rave reviews from Clinique shoppers.

Clinique Take the Day Off Makeup Remover Reviews

A shopper reviewed, "Just found this product this year and honestly has been great with the removal of my makeup after a long day. I use it on a cotton pad and it removes waterproof mascara and eyeliner with just a few swipes."

Another gushed, "This is simply the best product to remove makeups or SPF around one's eyes. This is the ONLY product I use for that purpose. I can't go without it! I recommend it to everybody."

Someone declared, "This is the only makeup remover I trust! It's safe for the eyelids and lips! I would try other products from time to time as I frequently receive samples from other high end products but I would always reach out for this. Easily removes even the most stubborn makeup with just one gentle wipe."

A Clinique customer said, "I love how easily and gently this removes my eyeliner, mascara, and brow makeup, leaving those areas super soft."

Another wrote, "This is by far my favorite eye makeup remover on the market. Effective for a fast makeup removing while being gentle on sensitive eyes. Several eye makeup remover state to be gentle but will burn your eyes anyway if accidently gets in, NOT THIS ONE! From time to time, I also like to use this eye makeup remover to remove full face makeup (foundation) and/or face sunscreen."

A shopper explained, "This makeup remover is gentle and effectively removes waterproof mascara! I've learned that waterproof mascara holds a curl better for me, but it's certainly more difficult to remove than regular mascara and trying to remove it with a makeup wipe has left my eyelids irritated afterward. I like to put some of this makeup remover on a cotton pad and leave it on my eyelid for 15 seconds or so, and it makes the mascara much easier to remove!"

If you're looking for more great deals, you can get these $99 jeans from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American for just $38.