Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Glimpse Inside Her Birthday Celebration With Will Smith and Kids

Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating another year around the sun with the ones she loves.

The Red Table Talk host shared a sneak peek inside her 51st birthday celebration on Sept. 18, which included her husband Will Smith, and their kids, Jaden Smith, 24, and Willow Smith, 21. (Will is also father to son Trey Smith, 29, who he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.)

"I'm so grateful for all the birthday love yesterday," Jada captioned the Sept. 19 Instagram post. "Thank you."

In the video, the Girls Trip actress stood next to her husband and son in an outside area of their home as her family and friends sang "Happy Birthday" to her. The area was adorned with pink and gold decorations and included a dessert table, where a light pink floral icing cake with burning candles was held.

Jada—who looked comfy in a bright red sweater, matching pants and shirt and a pair of Ugg boots—blew out the candles on her cake and expressed her gratitude to the crowd.