Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Glimpse Inside Her Birthday Celebration With Will Smith and Kids

Jada Pinkett Smith brought in her 51st birthday with her husband Will Smith and their children. See how the family celebrated her special day below.

By Tamantha Gunn Sep 20, 2022 12:49 PMTags
Will SmithJada Pinkett SmithBirthdaysCeleb KidsWillow SmithCelebrities
Watch: Will & Jada Pinkett Smith & More Celeb Couples We Love to Love

Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating another year around the sun with the ones she loves.

The Red Table Talk host shared a sneak peek inside her 51st birthday celebration on Sept. 18, which included her husband Will Smith, and their kids, Jaden Smith, 24, and Willow Smith, 21. (Will is also father to son Trey Smith, 29, who he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.)

"I'm so grateful for all the birthday love yesterday," Jada captioned the Sept. 19 Instagram post. "Thank you."

In the video, the Girls Trip actress stood next to her husband and son in an outside area of their home as her family and friends sang "Happy Birthday" to her. The area was adorned with pink and gold decorations and included a dessert table, where a light pink floral icing cake with burning candles was held. 

Jada—who looked comfy in a bright red sweater, matching pants and shirt and a pair of Ugg boots—blew out the candles on her cake and expressed her gratitude to the crowd.

photos
Jada Pinkett Smith Through the Years

"I'm just grateful," she shared in the video. "Just deeply grateful."

The King Richard actor then chimed in, "The end," adding, "She's grateful. Highest virtue."

Trending Stories

1

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Being on Adult Webcam Website

2

Love Is Blind’s Kyle Is in New Relationship After Deepti Split

3

Selma Blair Brings the Ballroom to Tears on DWTS Premiere

Not only did Jada feel the birthday love at her party, but she also felt the love from those close to her on social media. Model Lili Estefan commented, "Happy Birthday my beautiful Jada!!!!!!!! Love uuuuu ALWAYS cheers to many more blessings to come your way."

Former Fame actress Debbie Allen wrote, "Lovely," while fitness influencer Senada Greca commented, "Happy birthday Jada! Wishing you only the very best today and always."

Trending Stories

1

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Being on Adult Webcam Website

2

Love Is Blind’s Kyle Is in New Relationship After Deepti Split

3

Adam Levine Denies Cheating on Behati Prinsloo With Sumner Stroh

4

Why Margot Robbie Was "Mortified" When Barbie Photos Went Viral

5

Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley and Wife Ines de Ramon Break Up

Latest News

Adam Levine Denies Cheating on Behati Prinsloo With Sumner Stroh

Proof Welcome to Chippendales Is The Next Big True Crime Drama

Exclusive

Dangerous Liaisons' First Look Pics Will Get You Hot & Bothered

Exclusive

Jason Derulo Says He'd Give Up Social Media For This NSFW Activity

Tarte Cosmetics Deal: Get $96 Worth of Mascara for $39

Spider-Man's Laura Harrier Confirms Engagement to Sam Jarou

How Heather Rae & Tarek El Moussa Shared Pregnancy News With His Kids