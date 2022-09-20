Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley and Wife Ines de Ramon Break Up

It seems the love between Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon wasn't eternal after all.
Three years after the Vampire Diaries alum married the jewelry professional, a rep for the couple confirmed "they have separated" and have been living apart for several months.
"The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago," the rep told E! News on Sept. 18. "They request privacy at this time."
Paula, 40, and Ines, 29, went public with their romance in the summer of 2018 when they were seen holding hands after a dinner date in New York City. The next month, they made their relationship Instagram official while attending a wedding in the Hamptons with friends, including Jessica Szohr and the actor's co-star Nina Dobrev.
In February 2019, E! News exclusively confirmed that Paul and Ines had secretly tied the knot after photos surfaced of the pair wearing matching rings on those fingers.
Nina later referred to Ines as Paul's wife during a podcast appearance. "We hang out a lot. We're really good friends. I love his wife," she said of the actor in June 2019. "It's so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends."
Just last year, the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star and Ines joined Nina and her boyfriend Shaun White on ski and snowboarding trip in Jackson Hole, Wyo. The actress shared pics of the four of them in their snow gear and goggles with the caption, "sometimes you gotta double up" alongside a mask emoji.
Before marrying Ines, Paul dated his Vampire Diaries costar Phoebe Tonkin for four years, but called things off in 2017. Prior to that relationship, he was married to Pretty Little Liars actress Torrey DeVitto from 2011 to 2013.