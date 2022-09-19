Gigi Hadid and Robyn Lively React After Blake Lively Calls Out Paparazzi Outside Her Home

Watch : Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

Don't mess with mama bears!

Blake Lively not so subtly revealed that she was pregnant with her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds by walking the red carpet at the Forbes Power Women Summit on Sept. 15 in a gold sequined mini dress that put her growing baby bump front and center.

Blake later said the paparazzi have been in overdrive trying to catch photos of her, prompting the Gossip Girl actress to post candid snaps of herself around her home on Instagram in an attempt to quench the thirst for photos. The series of five photos, posted on Sept. 18, has received a ton of support from celebs including model Gigi Hadid, Blake's older sister Robyn Lively, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Victoria Beckham.

Blake wrote, in part, "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn emoji] sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out."