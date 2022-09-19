Sister Wives' Robyn Brown Says Husband Kody Was an "Angry Man" During Christine Split

Watch : "Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years

Divorce takes its toll on the entire family.

On the Sept. 18 episode of TLC's Sister Wives, the dramatic end of Kody Brown and Christine Brown's 25-year relationship impacted the pair's extended family tree in major ways.

"I love Kody dearly, but this is not what I chose," Kody's wife Robyn Brown explained. "His other relationships are stressing him out so much that it's not like it's really fun to have him around much anyway. He's an angry man right now. What's going on with him and Christine, I've never seen him like this before."

Kody and Christine announced the end of their plural marriage in November 2021, though Kody still maintains marriages to both Robyn and Jenelle Brown. Kody also split from his first wife, Meri Brown, in 2014.

As Kody and Christine's relationship crumbled, it became clear that Kody's attachment to Robyn was a catalyst.

"It's hard to see just such a contrast with Kody with how he is at Robyn's house versus how he is at my house," Christine said during the episode. "He's just disengaged at my house. My kids and I hike all the time. Kody came hiking with us once and he brought Robyn's kids because he was babysitting them."