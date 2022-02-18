Kody Brown Reveals What Went Wrong in Christine Romance During Shocking Sister Wives Sit-Down

There are two sides to every story.
In this sneak peek of the second part of the Sister Wives One-on-One special, which airs Feb. 20 on TLC, Kody Brown shares his perspective on what caused the dissolution of his relationship with ex Christine. After admitting that he had never seen Christine's version of events until recently, Kody blames his resistance to work on their intimacy on breakup rumors fueled by his ex.
"My perspective of that experience was she came to me and she said, 'Hey, we did this work on the house. Wasn't that for our intimacy?'" he explains in the compelling clip above. "And I went, 'No, it was just stuff we needed to do.' And she goes, 'Well, are we going to be intimate again?'"
Per Kody, just because he didn't give a definitive answer, that doesn't mean he wasn't planning to be intimate with Christine again.
"I was at a point where I wanted her to address the rumors that I've been hearing from the kids," he adds, "that she was threatening to leave. That discussion that she just had to her video journal, never happened with me."
With that being said, Kody admits that he "didn't want to be intimate" with Christine at that time, as he viewed her as "somebody who was basically stabbing me in the back."
Tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan pushes back by asking the Brown patriarch why he never asked Christine for clarity, adding, "Help me understand why you would never reach out to her and tell her why you're so hurt by that."
Kody's answer? "FOMO. Fear of missing out. If we really have this conversation, how frank are we going to get? I don't want her to leave."
Yet, as Kody later confesses, he never told Christine, with whom he shares six children, that he wanted her to stay.
In November, Christine announced that she "made the difficult decision" to leave Kody after more than 25 years together. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives," she wrote at the time, "as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."
Kody released his own statement on Instagram, writing, "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."
Sister Wives One-on-One: Part 2 airs Sunday on TLC.